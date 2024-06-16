Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of JAGX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

