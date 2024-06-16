James Fu Bin Lu Sells 388,000 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $3,499,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,206,624.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 295,263 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $2,692,798.56.

On Wednesday, May 15th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00.

Grindr Price Performance

NYSE:GRND opened at $10.15 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Grindr in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

