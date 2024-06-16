Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 5,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 78,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Jayud Global Logistics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

Read More

