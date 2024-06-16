Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

