Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

