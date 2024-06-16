Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $144.48 and last traded at $145.06. Approximately 757,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,346,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average is $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,612,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $2,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,483,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,655 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

