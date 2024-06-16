Jonathan J. Hastings Sells 8,964 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $765,704.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTX opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Minerals Technologies's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

