Joseph Gebbia Sells 44,990 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.