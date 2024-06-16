Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jowell Global Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ JWEL opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60.
Jowell Global Company Profile
