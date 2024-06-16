Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jowell Global Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JWEL opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

