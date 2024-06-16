Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

