JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
JX Luxventure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JXJT opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. JX Luxventure has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.51.
About JX Luxventure
