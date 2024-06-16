Kampmann Melissa S. Acquires 1,225 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 51,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,536,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,172,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

