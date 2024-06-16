Kampmann Melissa S. Acquires 221 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.8% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $434.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.22.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

