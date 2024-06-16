Kampmann Melissa S. Grows Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

