Kampmann Melissa S. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kampmann Melissa S. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

