Kampmann Melissa S. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 2.2% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AON by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in AON by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in AON by 61.5% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 182,688 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $295.39 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

