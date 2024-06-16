Kampmann Melissa S. Invests $750,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Generac by 26.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Generac by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $2,179,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

