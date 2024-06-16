Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,282,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,993 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI opened at $0.96 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

