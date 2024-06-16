Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,503,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,124,105.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

