Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ KFFB opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.84.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
