Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

