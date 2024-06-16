Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.5 days.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of KYYWF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

