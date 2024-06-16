Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.82

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.82 and last traded at $139.57, with a volume of 558193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

