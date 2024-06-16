Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in May

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
KGSPF opened at $96.75 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05.
About Kingspan Group
