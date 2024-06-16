Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in May

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPF opened at $96.75 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

