Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,881,000 after buying an additional 599,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 382,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

