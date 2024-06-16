Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Up 1.8%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 3,001,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,545,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Knightscope Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.
Knightscope Company Profile
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
