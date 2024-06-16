Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Up 1.8%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 3,001,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,545,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Knightscope Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Knightscope Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Knightscope worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

