Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $28.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

KGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

