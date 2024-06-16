L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.06

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.06 and traded as high as $24.89. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 25,510 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.34 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

