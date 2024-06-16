L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.74

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and traded as low as $37.20. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 252,790 shares changing hands.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L’Air Liquide shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 24th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 24th.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

