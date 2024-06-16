L’Air Liquide Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 24th (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 24th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 24th.

L’Air Liquide Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $37.86 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

