L’Air Liquide Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 24th (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 24th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $37.86 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
