Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $874.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,564,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,541,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

