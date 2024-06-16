Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.02 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

In related news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

