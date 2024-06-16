Landstar System Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,496% compared to the average daily volume of 316 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $178.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average of $185.82.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.