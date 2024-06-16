Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LVS opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 225,351 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

