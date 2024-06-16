LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

