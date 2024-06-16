Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.7 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of LNZNF opened at $36.00 on Friday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
