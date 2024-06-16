Leslie L. Shoemaker Sells 11,161 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

