Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 275,245 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,631,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,141,951.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.
Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:LGF-A opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
