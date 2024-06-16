Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.65

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $6.78. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 391,516 shares.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Edmund J. Burke bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,085. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 237,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 88,070 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

