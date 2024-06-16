Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $102.17

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $102.17, but opened at $98.86. Logitech International shares last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 71,743 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 407,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

