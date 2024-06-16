Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Trading Down 5.3%

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 188,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 352,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPTV shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Loop Media ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

