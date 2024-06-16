Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $132.30

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.30 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.56). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 133,774 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on MACF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.85) price target on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macfarlane Group
Macfarlane Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Macfarlane Group
In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($166,132.36). 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Macfarlane Group
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
