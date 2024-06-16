Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares changing hands.
Madalena Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.
Madalena Energy Company Profile
Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Madalena Energy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.