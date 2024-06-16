Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:MHNC opened at $17.49 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden Holdings North America
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.