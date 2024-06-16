Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 2,215 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GameStop alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 214 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $3,105.14.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE GME opened at $28.70 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.79 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GME

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GameStop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.