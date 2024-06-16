Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 2,215 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 214 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $3,105.14.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19.
GameStop Stock Performance
NYSE GME opened at $28.70 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.79 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of GameStop
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GameStop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
