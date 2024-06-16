Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 2,215 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 6th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 214 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $3,105.14.
  • On Tuesday, April 23rd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65.
  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE GME opened at $28.70 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.79 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company's revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GameStop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

