Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Decreased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 87,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 165,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 392,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,352 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.18 and a 52-week high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

