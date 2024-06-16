Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.7% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,394,000 after buying an additional 569,534 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA opened at $444.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.46. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
