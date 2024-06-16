Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Trading Up 1.2%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. 528,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 565,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MIGI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 126.36% and a negative return on equity of 159.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,109 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,167 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 1.85% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

