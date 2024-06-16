Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,652 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $80,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDT opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.