MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Shares Up 16.7%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 88,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 142,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.35.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

Further Reading

